Maserati teases the MC20 convertible for first time, calls it early prototype – In pics

Maserati, the Italian luxury sportscar maker, at the launch of MC20 coupe, announced a convertible version as well. Now at the end of 2021, the Italian company has finally shared images showing a camouflaged version of the vehicle. According to Maserati, the image shows an "early prototype" for the convertible version.

As the drivers of the droptop version are supposed to enjoy the open sky, the car wears a special camouflage wrap that depicts clouds. In terms of design, ahead of the A-pillar, both convertibles and coupes are identical.

It is hard to make a direct comparison between the Maserati droptop and the Maserati coupe due to the lack of side or rear picture. It appears that the top has a dome shape, and the joints in the bodywork suggest that the exposed engine cover has been replaced by a place to store the roof.

In the engine department, this beautiful machine appears to have the same 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 Nettuno engine used in the coupe version. Two spark plugs are mounted on each cylinder, and the pre-chamber combustion system is based on what is found in F1 engines. This powerplant is capable to produce 621 HP and a 729 Nm of torque and it is mated to an 8-speed dual-cluch gearbox which powers the rear wheel.

As the mechanism from the convertible roof adds weight to the car, it is expected to be slower than the coupe version which does 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 323 km/h.

There is a possibility for an electric version of the MC20 but Maserati has not provided any details for the model.

