METRO

Metro Services Affected As A Person Jumps Before Running Train: Official

Kolkata Metro rail services in the north-south corridor were affected on Wednesday as a person allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station, an official said.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 12:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Man Jumped Before Running Train In Kolkata: Kolkata Metro rail services in the north-south corridor were affected on Wednesday as a person allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station, an official said.

Operations were on to recover the injured person from under the train, he said. Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10.54 am owing to the incident, the official said.

Truncated services were being run till Maidan station in the south and up to Girish Park in the north, he said.

