MG Marvel electric SUV scores 4-star safety rating at Euro NCAP crash test

The MG Marvel R electric SUV has scored 4-star safety rating at the recent crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP. The SUV is an international variant of the Roewe brand electric SUV sold in China. MG Motor (Morris Garages) is a British car manufacturer which is currently been own by Chinese SAIC Motor Corporation.

The MG Marvel R electric SUV was demonstrated at the last edition of Auto Expo in India as a pre-production prototype as MG's Vision E Concept. It is expected launch in India very soon.

Earlier this year, the SUV went on sales in Chinese market as Roewe Marvel R and for the Indian market it is expected to be launched as a premium electric SUV and will be positioned above the ZS EV which is already available in Indian market.

Read also: Commuters in Bengaluru to enjoy ride on electric buses, first batch of 40 JBM ECO-Life deployed

The SUV is considered to be far more advanced than the electric vehicle ZS EV, and it has an impressive list of safety features that have helped it obtain a good safety rating. The SUV weights 1840 Kg and managed to offer protection on 80% for the adults and 75% in the child safety.

During the frontal offset test, the Marvel R's passenger compartment remained stable. Both the driver and passenger's knees and femurs were effectively protected. Despite this, the protection of the driver's chest was considered marginal based on measurements of chest compression, and the design of the dashboard also presented an injury risk for occupants of different sizes.

Powering the Marvel X is a 70 kWh battery pack which powers three electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear, which generate a combined output of 288 bhp and 665 nm of torque. According to the WLTP cycle, the powertrain has a range of a little over 400 km per charge.

The Marvel R can sprint from zero to one hundred km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed of the electric SUV is electronically limited to 180 km/h. Because of the fast charging, the SUV is capable to charge from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

Live TV

#mute