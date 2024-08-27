MH370 Mystery Solved: A Tasmanian researcher Vincent Lyne has claimed that he has solved the mystery of the MH370 plane, a Malaysian Airlines flight that vanished from radar in 2014, with 239 people on board. The flight took off from Kuala Lumpur and later disappeared from the radar, which sparked the biggest search in aviation history.

In a LinkedIn post, Lyne claimed that the plane was deliberately ploughed deep into the Broken Ridge in the Indian Ocean. "This work changes the narrative of MH370’s disappearance from one of no-blame, fuel-starvation at the 7th arc, high-speed dive, to a mastermind pilot almost executing an incredible perfect-disappearance in the Southern Indian Ocean," he wrote in the post.

Further, he wrote in the post, " In fact, it would have worked were it not for MH370 ploughing its right wing through a wave, and the discovery of the regular interrogation satellite communications by Inmarsat—a brilliant discovery also announced in the Journal of Navigation."

"We now know very precisely that MH370 is where the longitude of Penang airport (the runway no less) intersects the Pilot-in-Command home simulator track discovered and discarded by the FBI and officials as “irrelevant”. That pre-meditated iconic location harbors a very deep 6000 m hole at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge within a very rugged and dangerous ocean environment renowned for its wild fisheries and new deep-water species. With narrow steep sides, surrounded by massive ridges and other deep holes, it is filled with fine sediments—a perfect “hiding” place," he stated in the post.

He said, "That location needs to be verified as a high priority. Whether it will be searched or not is up to officials and search companies, but as far as science is concerned, we know why the previous searches failed and likewise science unmistakably points to where MH370 lies. In short, the MH370 mystery has been comprehensively solved in science!"

