Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Foundation Work Of Eight Stations Completed In Gujarat

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Foundation work of eight stations for the bullet train has been completed in Gujarat. Bullet train project Director Pramod Sharma said that the bullet train technology has come to India and we are going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative.

"The bullet train technology has come to India... we are going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative. It is our duty to tell media about what we are doing... we get positivity and support through this," said Sharma.

Earlier in the month, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, said that the installation of noise barriers work along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is underway.

These noise barriers are installed to mitigate the noise that will be generated by the train and civil structure during operations.

The noise barriers are 2 metres high from the rail level and 1 metre wide concrete panels. Each noise barrier weighs around 830-840 kg. They will reflect and distribute the aerodynamic sound generated by the train and the sound will be generated by the lower part of the train, primarily by the wheels running on the tracks, said NHRSCL.

Earlier on July 31, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question that the entire land -- 1389.5 hectares has been acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The reply stated, "Till now, 350 km of Pier Foundation, 316 km of Pier Construction, 221 km of Girder Casting and 190 km of Girder Launching have been completed. The work of the undersea tunnel approximately 21 Km has also started."

Construction of a 1.4 km bridge over the Narmada River in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is also advancing rapidly, according to a prior statement from the NHSRCL press release.

This bridge, the longest river bridge in the Gujarat section of the project, is being built on well foundations, a type of deep foundation used in rivers to support heavy structures.

The Narmada HSR bridge will have 25 well foundations, with five reaching depths over 70 metres. The deepest well is 77.11 metres deep, and four wells will be taller than the Qutub Minar, which is 72.5 metres high.