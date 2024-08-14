Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit At Goa Airport, Take-Off Aborted

Air India Flight Bird Hit At Goa Airport: An Air India flight carrying 116 passengers, set to depart from Goa's Dabolim airport to Mumbai, had to abort take-off on Wednesday morning after a bird hit, a senior official reported. The incident occurred at 6:45 am. Due to the bird hit, smoke started emanating from the aircraft's engine following which the flight take-off was aborted, according to airport director M.C. Jayarajan, who spoke to reporters in Vasco. The air traffic controller reported the incident to senior authorities, he said.

The flight with 116 passengers on board was scheduled for Mumbai from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, located near Vasco in South Goa, the official said. "The take-off was aborted immediately and the aircraft is parked in the bay for further investigation," he said.

The Dabolim airport is a part of INS Hansa base of the Indian Navy. Jayarajan said the Airports Authority of India will take up the matter of presence of birds on the runway with the Navy. "This is a serious matter," he added.