Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777903
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit At Goa Airport, Take-Off Aborted

Air India Flight Bird Hit: An Air India flight carrying 116 passengers, set to depart from Goa's Dabolim airport to Mumbai, had to abort take-off on Wednesday morning after a bird hit.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit At Goa Airport, Take-Off Aborted

Air India Flight Bird Hit At Goa Airport: An Air India flight carrying 116 passengers, set to depart from Goa's Dabolim airport to Mumbai, had to abort take-off on Wednesday morning after a bird hit, a senior official reported. The incident occurred at 6:45 am. Due to the bird hit, smoke started emanating from the aircraft's engine following which the flight take-off was aborted, according to airport director M.C. Jayarajan, who spoke to reporters in Vasco. The air traffic controller reported the incident to senior authorities, he said.

The flight with 116 passengers on board was scheduled for Mumbai from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, located near Vasco in South Goa, the official said. "The take-off was aborted immediately and the aircraft is parked in the bay for further investigation," he said.

The Dabolim airport is a part of INS Hansa base of the Indian Navy. Jayarajan said the Airports Authority of India will take up the matter of presence of birds on the runway with the Navy. "This is a serious matter," he added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI -- What is in the Hindenburg Report 2.0?
DNA Video
DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case
DNA Video
DNA: Why landslide incidents increases in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!