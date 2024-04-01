

The Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday, April 1, to address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India.

Traffic Advisory for PM Modi's Visit:

The Mumbai Traffic Police have shared parking restrictions for several roads, including Shahid Bhagatsing Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road, Madam Cama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg, Ramnath Goika Marg, Dorabaji Tata Road, NCPA Marg, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, VV Rao Marg, and Best Road.

In view of VVIP visit on 1st April 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 7.00 am to 14.00 pm. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/vXNtSghQOv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2024

Changes In Routine Traffic Patterns

Mumbai Traffic Police has released an advisory on the X platform (Formerly Twitter) which includes some changes in routine traffic patterns.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (one way): Stretch of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both ways for all types of vehicular traffic.

Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (one way): Stretch of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk shall be open for all types of vehicular traffic.

Vinay K Shah Marg (one way): Stretch from Vinay K Shah Marg to NCPA Gate No 4 shall be open for all types of vehicular traffic.

Traffic Restrictions for IPL Matches:

Additionally, the police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city due to the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. Matches on April 1 and April 7 will be held in Mumbai.

On April 1 and 7 from 12:00 noon to 11:55 PM, all types of vehicles except emergency vehicles will be prohibited, as stated in the advisory. Spectators are advised to use public conveyance to commute, as parking facilities at the stadium are limited, and personal vehicles may contribute to traffic congestion in the area.

Watching the #IPL LIVE at Wankhede? We could help you avoid getting late!



In view of matches at Wankhede Stadium on 1st & 7th April following traffic arrangements will be in place.



Citizens kindly note that since there’s no place to pitch you cars kindly use public transport. pic.twitter.com/HSL6oHwqv3 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2024

This advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and security arrangements during these events in Mumbai.