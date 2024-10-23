Northeast Frontier Railway Achieves 64% Electrification, Aims For Green Railway Target

Northeast Frontier Railway Electrification: As part of its objective, Indian Railways is working to become the world's largest "Green Railways." Northeast Frontier Railway is expediting all of the electrification projects on un-electrified Broad-Gauge routes that fall under its purview in order to meet its goals of reaching net zero carbon emissions and 100% electrification.

According to a statement released by Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, to date, NFR has been able to electrify 2070.52 RKMs which is 64% of the total network of 4260.52 RKMS. Among the eight northeastern states, up to the present, only 1,524.71 RKM of the tracks has been electrified. Notably, Assam with 1,353.231 RKM electrified, whereas Tripura with 151.59 RKM, and very small stretches in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Electrification works are being done progressively in various sections of this zone through IRON India RITES and NFR construction. This initiative is expected to improve train transport in the northeastern region of the country making it a green, efficient, and faster transport system.

The transition to electric power will considerably lessen emissions furthermore, it will lessen imports of crude oil that is conversely valued in foreign currency. The recent development in Indian railways will benefit in terms of environmental factors.

The increased traffic frequency is expected to enhance positive traffic flow and increase train speed as a measure of certainty in punctuality and war against traction change delays.