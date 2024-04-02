'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Comes Into Effect: Know How It Will Impact You

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently introduced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm, effective from April 1, to streamline vehicular movement at Toll Plazas across India. This rule aims to curb the misuse of FASTags by discouraging the practice of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to one vehicle. Read here to know all about it:

Why the Rule?

The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' addresses the issue of multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle, which violates regulatory mandates. Additionally, some drivers have been using FASTags without completing the required Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which is against the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines. The improper placement of FASTags on windshields has led to delays at toll plazas, inconveniencing other highway users. All these concerns are expected to be resolved by this rule.

Key Points Of The Rule

1. Single FASTag for One Vehicle: Under this rule, customers can only use one FASTag for each vehicle they own. They are required to return any previously issued FASTags to their respective banks and adhere to the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' policy.

2. Deadline for FASTag KYC: The deadline for updating FASTag KYC was March 31. NHAI had urged FASTag users to complete the KYC process as per RBI regulations to ensure the smooth operation of the FASTag facility.

How It Will Impact You?

The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' rule is expected to bring transparency to toll collection and reduce waiting times at toll plazas. This means you won't have to wait for long period of time at toll plazas. By streamlining the FASTag usage, NHAI aims to enhance the overall efficiency of toll collection processes.

All About FASTag

FASTag is a cashless payment system that enables the electronic collection of toll tax. It utilizes specialized tags affixed to vehicles, allowing toll fees to be deducted automatically from a linked account. This technology eliminates the need for drivers to stop at toll plazas, saving time and reducing traffic congestion.

You can buy FASTags from any toll plaza nationwide. Additionally, major banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank offer FASTags at their branches. Online platforms like Amazon and Google Pay also facilitate the purchase of FASTags for added convenience.

The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' rule is a significant step towards improving the efficiency and transparency of toll collection systems in India.