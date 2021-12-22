हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan Railways in a horrific mess: From driver stopping train for curd to debts in trillions

A total of 57 passenger trains were shut down and now only 85 trains are available for the various routes across Pakistan. Also, 455 train accidents were reported between 2018 and 2021.

Pakistan Railways in a horrific mess: From driver stopping train for curd to debts in trillions
Image for representation

Horrific accidents, losses amounting to billions, and most recently the stoppage of a train by the driver to buy yogurt for himself sum up the rapidly deteriorating state Pakistan Railways finds itself in, The Express Tribune reported. According to a report for the Ministry of Railways, while the departmental deficit ballooned to a whopping 46 billion PKR in 2021, during the current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government's tenure, total losses incurred for railways stand at 1.19 trillion PKR.

As far as accidents are concerned, 270 people lost their lives and a further 396 were injured in 455 train accidents between 2018 and 2021. The Express Tribune report provides a detailed overview of accidents, departmental deficit, and other administrative matters in the last three years. For instance, 57 passenger trains were shut down and now only 85 trains are available for the various routes across the country.

Similarly, the number of freight carriages was reduced from 16,159 to 14,327. While the number of employees decreased from 120,000 to 67,627, pensioners of the department now stand at more than 115,000 people. The report states that during the last financial year, while the salaries of current railway employees amounted to 28.21 billion PKR, a hefty 31.41 billion PKR was spent on retirement pensions.

Also read: Pak driver stops train near Lahore railway station to buy yogurt

Sheikh Mohammad Anwar, Central President of Pakistan Railways CBA Union remarked that since 1991-92, the District Management Group (DMG), which is now known as the Pakistan Administrative Service, has appointed the Chairman Railways but none of their appointments have managed to improve railways, the report said.

Directing his ire towards the department, he stated that in all the accidents from 1992 to date, railway officers and employees were suspended and sent to jails, but no responsibility was imposed on any chairman. Former Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader, Khawaja Saad Rafique, while talking to The Express Tribune about the findings of the report stated that the current government had completed derailed railways.

"The train is a ride for the poor and middle class, and we strengthened the department with reforms but the present government has ruined whatever ground we made by its incompetence and ineptiude," he said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanTrainRailwaysDebtIndvsPak
Next
Story

Air India plane flies over the world's highest route in Hindu Kush mountains to save fuel and time

Must Watch

PT10M1S

Exclusive: Lookout circular issued against Bikram Majithia