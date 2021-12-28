PM Narendra Modi gets India's most expensive Rs 12 crore Mercedes-Maybach, can withstand blasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the most important persons in India designated as VVIP and needs a detailed security cover as part of SPG protection provided to highest office bearers in the country, including the President. While trained soldiers and futuristic weapons are part of his security detail, vehicles also play an important role and SPG (Special Protection Group) carefully assess the situation and threat level to choose a vehicle for the Prime Minister of India.

Over the years, we have seen multiple vehicles being part of the PM's security cover, the most prominent being the BMW 7-Series that has long been part of the PM's convoy. However, with changing times, SPG needed more modern and safe cars and hence we have seen a variety of vehicles in which Modi travels. From India-made Mahindra Scorpio to Range Rover and even Land Cruiser, PM Modi has been spotted riding in all these SUVs.

Recently, though, PM Modi was spotted riding the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, which has now become part of his convoy. Launched in 2019, the Maybach 650 is the most expensive production armoured vehicle in India with an estimated pricing of Rs 12 crore. It gets the VR10 protection level, which is the highest-ever protection provided in a production car and hence the price is also more than a production vehicle.

To give you an idea, the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard was launched at Rs 10.5 crore, while the S650 is reported to be priced more than Rs 12 crore. The VR10 is the highest protection offered in any civilian vehicle around the world and the car can withstand bullets, blast of 15kg TNT from a distance of two metres and even gas attack.

It also gets Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010 rating that means the cars get special integrated steel between the outer skin and structure, polycarbonate coating on the inside, and the under body gets heavy armour to counter direct explosions. The wheels are also puncture proof, while the fuel tank is coated with a special material that seals the holes automatically after a hit.

The Mercedes-Maybach 650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 twin turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 523 bhp and peak torque of 830 Nm. Interestingly, President Ram Nath Kovid rides the new Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard, which offers VR9-level protection for its occupants.

