Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapido Offers Free Rides For Voting In Ghaziabad On April 26; Here's How To Avail Offer

In the second phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election, 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories will go to vote.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Amid the ‘SawaariZimmedariKi’ initiative, the Ride-hailing platform Rapido has announced its plans to offer free bike taxi, auto, and cab rides for voting to every Indian which includes differently abled and senior citizen voters in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 26, 2024.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in Ghaziabad will take place in Phase 2 on April 26 as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The senior citizens and differently-abled voters will visit their polling booths by Rapido services to cast their votes. 

The voters can avail the free Rapido Services by using the code ‘VOTENOW’. 

Rapido’s Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli has made a statement to ensure that the differently-abled, and senior citizen voters have equitable access to exercise their democratic rights. 

In the second phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election, 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories will go to vote. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in 7 phases. Votes will be counted on June 4.   

Moreover, the Rapido has also pledged to offer free rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters in Karnataka. The voters in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mangaluru can avail the free rides to and fro polling booths on April 26 by using the code VOTENOW'. 

