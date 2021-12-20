Royal Enfield issues recall for 26,300 Classic 350 motorcycles over braking issue

Royal Enfield has announced a recall for 26,300 units of Classic 350, a few days after producing the 100,000th bike of the new generation 2021 Classic 350. Under the braking issue, when the rear brake pedal is applied with extremely high pressure, it may cause the reaction bracket on the swingarm to be worn out. As a result, the overall braking performance will be affected, as well as, braking noise will be produced.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 affected are made between September and December of this year. Only Classic 350 motorcycles with rear drum brakes and single channel ABS are affected. This issue does not affect any other Royal Enfield motorcycle models, and they are not included in this latest recall.

Customers will be reached out to by Royal Enfield service teams and dealerships to have the part replaced for free. As an alternative, customers can also contact the company's helpline or visit the nearest authorized service center and Cross-reference the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) numbers of the motorcycle which will help to determine whether it belongs to the affected batch.

The new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the company's highest-selling model. Engine specs are identical to its previous generation which is a 349cc single-cylinder DOHC engine, capable of generating 20.2 Bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Previously this year, Royal Enfield had issued another recall in May for 2.36 lakh Meteor 350, Bullet 350, and Classic 350 models due to defective ignition coils.

