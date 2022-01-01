Sauda Arabia - India direct flights services begin under travel bubble agreement, details here

In an effort to keep Omicron at bay, regular international flights to India remain suspended but Select passengers will, however, be able to fly between India and Saudi Arabia from January 1st, 2022. The two countries agreed a couple of days ago to create an air corridor connecting Saudi Arabia and India.

In the new agreement, both nations' airlines can now carry passengers in both directions on flights. Passengers heading to India must originate in Saudi Arabia and be destined for India only and vice versa. In addition, holders of a visa for Saudi Arabia from Nepal and Bhutan can enter the bubble.

Saudi Arabia has become the 36th country to launch a travel bubble with India. Other thirty-five countries includes Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, UAE, Australia, Ethiopia, Finland, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, France, Germany, Iraq, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, USA, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, and Uzbekistan.

Read also: Incredible story of Fred Finn, the man who flew on Concorde supersonic plane a whopping 718 times

The Indian government informed Parliament earlier in December that it was planning to sign travel agreements with ten countries. Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Australia have already been added.

Travelers arriving in India, regardless of vaccination status, must upload to Air Suvidha a self-declaration with a negative PCR test result within 72 hours before departure.

Currently, passengers arriving in India from "countries of risk"-the United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil, Botswana, Europe, Ghana, Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, China, Hong Kong, and Israel-have to pre-book PCR tests upon arrival. Passengers are not allowed to take connecting flights or leave the airport until they have tested negative.

Despite the fact that the amount of fines varies from state to state in India, it is still illegal to not wear a mask in public places.

Live TV

#mute