AIR MOBILITY

Singapore-bound Air India Flight Returns To Chennai Due To Mid-Air Technical Snag

A Singapore bound Air India flight on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here and the airliner said.

|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 03:04 PM IST|Source: PTI
Singapore-bound Air India Flight Returns To Chennai Due To Mid-Air Technical Snag Representative Image

Chennai: A Singapore-bound Air India flight on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here and the airliner said. The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.

An Air India official said the flight AI 346 from Chennai to Singapore returned due to the suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely for precautionary checks. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, the official added. The official also said alternative arrangements were made to promptly fly the passengers to Singapore from Chennai.

