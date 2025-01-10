SpiceJet To Unground 10 Aircraft By Mid-April 2025

New Delhi: SpiceJet will unground 10 aircraft by mid-April 2025, in a move aimed at strengthening its network and operational capabilities. As per the airline, these will include four Boeing 737 MAX planes.

This initiative is expected to significantly increase the current fleet size of 28 aircraft, even as some aircraft are redelivered to lessors during the same period.

SpiceJet added 10 planes to its fleet since October 2024, comprising three previously grounded aircraft brought back into service and seven inducted on lease.

Over the past three months, SpiceJet's network expansion strategy has resulted in the addition of more than 60 new flights, further enhancing connectivity and service options for its passengers.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, of SpiceJet, said, "Our plan to bring 10 aircraft back into service by mid-April is a reflection of SpiceJet's unwavering commitment to its growth and operational excellence."

"SpiceJet is on a strong path to recovery and growth, and we remain focused on providing reliable and affordable air travel to millions of Indians," he added.

Last month, SpiceJet signed an agreement with StandardAero Inc., a leading US-based engine MRO, for the restoration of its grounded MAX fleet.

This agreement followed successful partnerships with CFM International, Inc., the OEM for LEAP-1B engines, and a key lessor, paving the way for the un-grounding and return to service of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

In the past two months, SpiceJet has resolved disputes with several major lessors and partners, including Export Development Canada, Engine Lease Finance Corporation, Babcock and Brown Aircraft Management, Aircastle (Ireland), Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited, Shannon Engine Support Limited among others demonstrating its commitment to operational stability and growth.