THESE Vehicles To Pay Heavy Fine In Maharashtra; Cabinet Takes Major Decision On....To Come Into Effect From....

Fastag Mandatory: The Maharashtra cabinet announced on Tuesday that FASTag will become mandatory for all vehicles in the state starting April 1, 2025. FASTag, a passive RFID tag, facilitates seamless toll payments by deducting the fare directly from the user’s linked prepaid or savings/current account.

Affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, FASTag allows motorists to pass through toll plazas without halting for cash transactions. As it is vehicle-specific, a FASTag cannot be transferred to another vehicle once installed. Motorists can purchase FASTag from any NETC member bank. For those linked to prepaid accounts, the tag must be recharged or topped up based on usage.

No Funds in FASTag

If adequate balance is not maintained by the customer, the FASTag gets blacklisted at the toll plaza. In such a scenario if the customer travels through a toll plaza without recharging then he won't be able to avail the NETC services and would be required to pay the toll fare through cash.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program to meet the electronic tolling requirements of the Indian market.It offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management.

Avoid Double Charges Or Heavy Fine

If you attempt to cross a toll plaza without a FASTag, be prepared to pay double the toll charges or heavy fine. FASTag ensures seamless and cost-effective toll payments, so keeping it active saves you time and money.

Interoperability, as it applies to National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system, encompasses a common set of processes, business rules and technical specifications which enable a customer to use their FASTag as payment mode on any of the toll plazas irrespective of who has acquired the toll plaza.

What Is FASTag?

FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to FASTag. Adding further, it offers the convenience of cashless payment along with benefits like - savings on fuel and time as the customer does not have to stop at the toll plaza. (With Inputs From ANI)