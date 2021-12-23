TVS Apache RTR 165 RP teased ahead of launch, first bike under Race Performance brand

TVS Motor Co has just released an official teaser video of its upcoming two-wheeler under its Race Performance sub-brand. The first ever bike under the Race Performance brand is the upcoming bike TVS Apache RTR 165 RP. It is expected that the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP will be based on the brand's RTR 160 4V. In the model, 160 indicate the displacement of the engine, so the RTR 165 RP could have a slightly bigger capacity engine.

The power to defy time itself, could be yours to wield. Stay tuned for the big reveal. pic.twitter.com/laamou9F8S — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) December 21, 2021

Not much has been revealed in the teaser, but it is expected that the bikes coming under sub-brand Race Performance could have new features like ride modes and adjustable suspensions to improve the performance of the bike compared to the regular model.

Also, the TVS Apache 165 RP could carry an engine with the internals being reworked, resulting in higher performance than Apache RTR160 4V. However, everything else from the wheels to braking and more is expected to be the same.

In the teaser, TVS has indicated that the motorcycle is ready for the release and based on the magnitude of the changes, the RTR 165 RP may be between Rs 5,000 and 10,000 more expensive than the RTR 160 4V. For reference, the RTR 160 4V costs between Rs 1.15 lakh - Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Live TV

#mute