TVS Expands Global Footprint, Launches Operations In Italy

TVS Launches Operations In Italy: World’s fourth-largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer and third in market capitalization, TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has launched its operations in Italy. The company will introduce a selection of its thermic (gasoline-powered) and electric Two-wheelers (scooters and motorcycles).

Now, TVS Motor Company is expanding its operations in Italy via its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, who has extensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.

This significant move marks a major expansion for the company, solidifying its position as a key player in the international market. TVS Motor already markets its products in 80 countries.

Commenting on the company’s Italian launch, Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Head Group Strategy, at TVS Motor Company said, "Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions. We are eager to introduce Italian consumers to our vehicles."

Speaking on the launch, Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, Director, TVS Motor Italia, said, "Our focus will be on two fundamental pillars: product quality and customer satisfaction.”

"In establishing a branch office and by offering a broad suite of products, both thermic and electric, TVS Motor has underlined its confidence and long-term strategy for the Italian market", he said.

TVS Product Range For Italy

The initial offering includes a diverse range of vehicles to cater to different needs and preferences. TVS Motor Company will sell its Apache 310 Series (RR and RTR versions), Ronin 250, Raider, NTORQ, Jupiter 125, and TVS iQube in Italy. iQube stands as TVSM's flagship electric two-wheeler, launched in 2020.