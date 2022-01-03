Upcoming 2022 hatchbacks and sedans in India – Maruti Suzuki, Skoda and more

As we enter the year 2022, Indian auto industry is gearing up for a slew of new products launches, hoping to revive their fortunes amidst chip shortage. While the focus mostly lies on SUVs and electric vehicles, there will be a handful of important sedan and hatchback launches this year under Rs 15 lakh. These mass-market products are aimed at first time car buyers and promise a lot of new technology. Here's a list of few cars we are looking forward to launch in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to give its Baleno model a comprehensive makeover this year. Several pictures of the new Baleno have already been spotted, and they show a completely revamped front end, as well as some tweaks to the sheet metal for a refreshed overall look.

Read also: Despite chip shortage, Indian car makers report sales growth in December; market leaders subside

A new interior design will be added to the Baleno in addition to cosmetic updates. In addition to a larger infotainment screen, new switchgear, and an upgraded steering wheel, there are expected to be many new features added to the platform. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also expected to be included. There are no expected changes in the engine department which means the same 1.2-litre petrol engine is expected to continue.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen, like Skoda, will replace the decade-old Vento with an all-new sedan built on the MQB A0 IN platform. Like the Skoda Slavia, the Volkswagen Virtus will be considerably larger than the model it replaces.

Similarly to the Taigun, Volkswagen plans to equip the Virtus with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, , automatic climate control, a full-digital instrument cluste, ventilated front seats, and autowipers and headlights. For the engines, it is expected to the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine developing 115hp and the 1.5 TSI engine developing 150hp like the Taigun.

Skoda Slavia

Skoda has recently unveiled the Slavia to the Indian market which is been built on the MQB A0 IN platform. Its low and wide stance is complemented by sharp character lines and muscular contours and, as you'd expect from Skoda, it has a sporty look.

Sloda Slavia is fully loaded with features like digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a new infotainment screen, a single-pane sunroof and six airbags included in the package. There are two engine options on Skoda Slavia, a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine developing 115hp and the 1.5 TSI engine developing 150hp.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new third generation alto this year. The test mule has been seen many times on the road with heavy camouflage. A new touchscreen is also expected to be offered on higher-spec Alto models, as well as revised switchgear, new seats, a steering wheel, and an instrument panel. The 796cc petrol engine will likely continue to be offered under the hood of the Alto.

Live TV

#mute