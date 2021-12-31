Upcoming Citroen C3 SUV new images revealed, to get multiple customization options

Citron C3, a subcompact car made by Cetron which was announced for a India launch way back in September 2021 is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, most probably by March-April. New interior shots of the Indian variant of Citroen's C3 have just been released by the manufacturer. Citroen will offer 78 customization options in the cabin and outside, among which are 8 seat covers and 10 paint schemes with dual-tone finish options.

The India specification model is significantly different from the South Korean version in terms of colour schemes. Citroen C3 will be based on a simplified version of its CMP modular platform and this platform will also be used in Citroen's future cars for India. With a length of 3.98 meters, the new C3 is just under 4 meters long and with 180mm of ground clearance, it is more than enough for Indian roads.

There is a 315-litre boot space, as well as 1.0-litre glove box. Citroen claims its new C3 has a small footprint, and a turning radius of just 10 metres. The C3 is reportedly the segment leader in interior. With the new C3, Citroen will offer 78 customization options. Among them are chrome parts, functional equipment for the sound system, up to eight seat covers and protective features.

There are wide connectivity features built into Citroen's new sub-4 meter C3. The new C3 comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice commands as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Providing 3 USB ports and a 12V socket, Citroen aim to build a cabin that is ideal for cell phone integration.

As for the engine department, Citron C3 might be offered with two engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which producing 100 bhp.

