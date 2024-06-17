West Bengal: Goods Train Crashes Into Kanchenjunga Express, Many Injured

West Bengal Train Accident: A major train accident occurred in West Bengal, resulting in several injuries. On Monday morning, the Kanchenjunga Express, traveling from Agartala to Sealdah, was struck from behind by a goods train. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says Kanchenjunga Express train has been hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district. The disaster teams rushed to the site for rescue operations.

In a tweet, she said, "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."

Video: Rescue Work Underway