Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758084
NewsMobility
TRAIN ACCIDENT

West Bengal: Goods Train Crashes Into Kanchenjunga Express, Many Injured

Train Accident: A major train accident occurred in West Bengal, resulting in several injuries.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal: Goods Train Crashes Into Kanchenjunga Express, Many Injured

West Bengal Train Accident: A major train accident occurred in West Bengal, resulting in several injuries. On Monday morning, the Kanchenjunga Express, traveling from Agartala to Sealdah, was struck from behind by a goods train. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says Kanchenjunga Express train has been hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district. The disaster teams rushed to the site for rescue operations.

In a tweet, she said, "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."

Video: Rescue Work Underway

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools