Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 3/litre in Delhi-NCR effective from Sunday

Mother Dairy on Saturday announced the increase in the prices of its milk in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) area. The prices have been increased by up to Rs 3 per litre with effect from Sunday (December 15, 2019). The Bulk Vended Milk (Token Milk) for 1000 ml will now cost Rs 42 as compared to the earlier price of Rs 40. The Full Cream Milk for 1000 ml will now cost Rs 55 as compared to earlier price of Rs 53 and for 500 ml will now cost Rs 28 as compared to earlier price of Rs 27.

The price of Full Cream Premium Milk for 500 ml has been increased to Rs 30 as compared to the old price of Rs 29. The Toned Milk for 1000 ml has been increased to Rs 45 from the old rate of Rs 42 and the 500 ml will now cost Rs 23 from the old rate of Rs 22.

The price of Double Toned Milk (Live Lite) for 1000 ml is Rs 39 as compared to Rs 36. The cost of 500 ml will now cost Rs 20 as compared to Rs 19. The price for Cow Milk for 1000 ml will now cost Rs 47 as compared to the earlier rate of Rs 44. The price for the same for 500 ml will cost Rs 24 as compared to the earlier price of Rs 23.

The Super-T Milk for 500 ml will cost Rs 25 as compared to the earlier price of Rs 24. The Standardized Milk price for 1000 ml will cost Rs 49 as compared to the earlier price of Rs 47 and for 500 ml it will cost Rs 25 as compared to the old rate of Rs 24.