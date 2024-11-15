Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up On Transformation And Life Lessons At 'I Want to Talk' Music Launch

New Delhi: At the recent music launch for his upcoming film I Want to Talk, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the transformative experience of playing a character with a significantly different physical appearance. Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek humorously remarked, “I’m not in this shape anymore. But it’s been a learning experience. It’s been life-changing. And I hope that we’ve managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film.”

The actor, known for his versatility, candidly shared the disadvantages of gaining weight for a film role, “Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while,” he joked. However, Abhishek also emphasized the importance of embracing different experiences and trying something new, particularly in his collaboration with director Shoojit Sircar.

“What I’d like to thank Shoojit Da for is, and I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life, you know, we’re all stuck in the rut of life," the actor continued. "We’re doing what we’re doing, we’re enjoying it. Some of us have got a corporate job, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it.”

Reflecting on the creative process, the actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to break out of his routine. “What’s nice about working with Shoojit Da and doing a film like this is once in a while you can just talk and say, ‘Hey, you know, I can do something different and maybe I should try something different.’ And when that works out for you, there’s nothing more rewarding.”

I Want to Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sircar under Rising Sun Films. The film features Abhishek Bachchan in a lead role alongside Johnny Lever in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.