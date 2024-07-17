Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently basking in the landslide success of his film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has almost confirmed that his son, Abhishek Bachchan stars in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘King’.

On Tuesday, Big B took to his X and quoted a tweet from a fan club of Abhishek. The tweet spoke about Abhishek’s side as an antagonist and shared that the actor will be seen in a negative role in ‘King’ which also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.

The Internet user had written in his tweet, “Those Who have seen Abhishek Sir's in ‘Breathe into the Shadows’, ‘Raavan’ and ‘BB’, Will know what level of Performance as a negative role he can give. Never ever doubt him. @juniorbachchan Abhishek Sir and Sujoy Ghosh. @iamsrk #SuhanaKhan #King #AbhishekBachchan @sujoy_g”.

Big B, wrote in his tweet, “All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME (sic)”.

This is not the first time that the veteran actor has made a Freudian slip. In the past, he has also divulged the details of ‘The Archies’, which starred his grandson Agastya Nanda along with Suhana.

‘King’ marks Suhana’s 2nd film after the streaming debacle of ‘The Archies’. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar was panned universally by the critics and failed to appeal to the audience because of its bland theme and treatment.

‘King’ is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025.