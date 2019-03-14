Ajay Devgn's 'Total Dhamaal' inching closer to hit Rs 150 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: The mad, crazy family entertainer 'Total Dhamaal' has ticked all the right boxes. The movie has been appreciated by the masses who thronged theatres in huge numbers, making it a money spinner at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #TotalDhamaal is steady at low levels... Mass circuits continue to contribute to the revenue... Should cross ₹ 150 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 144.66 cr. India biz.

The laugh riot has been directed by Inder Kumar. The comedy-drama is the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'.

The movie backed by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak released on February 22, 2019.

'Total Dhamaal' has a loaded ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta.

Now, the movie is all set to hit the mammoth Rs 150 crore mark at Box Office.