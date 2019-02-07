Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh turn heads at 'Gully Boy' promotions - See Pics

New Delhi: The incredible B-Town actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen first time together on the big screens in 'Gully Boy'. Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen. At least, the trailer and dialogue promos promise it to be an entertainer. The team is these days busy promoting the movie on all possible platforms.

Ranveer and Alia stepped out in their stylish avatars. The lead pair looked stunning and made heads turn while promoting the venture. Alia and Ranveer were recently clicked at Novotel hotel, Mumbai. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts. Alia tuned her Gully girl style in a rockstar inspired attire by Flor et.al.

Ranveer yet again made a loud entry in mustard and black colour look which had zebra motifs all over. Also, his love for bright sneakers was clearly visible.