Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit Combo A 'Hit', Kartik Aaryan Starrer Is A Diwali Cracker!

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit

Director: Anees Bazmee

Ratings: 3/5 Stars



The horror comedy genre seems to be the only thing working in Bollywood right now. With Munjya, Stree 2, and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 joining the bandwagon, this less explored territory has been turning the viewers' attention when handled with care.

Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this franchise has always found its audience. Whether it was the original starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, or the second with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in double roles - it got appreciation. Now is the third time and we must say, the makers must be given credit for getting Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit act out together in this way. Vidya is the powerhouse performer we loved as OG Manjulika and this time around, its her acting chops doing the honours.

The gorgeous and evergreen Madhuri has never done a horror comedy before, which makes it even more special. These ladies simply are killing it in the movie. Fans are going to be happy and surprised looking at their jugalbandi on the big screens (Ami Je Tomar is whistleworthy guys!)

Coming to Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan, he is doing what he is most comfortable at - nailing the boy-next-door roleplay fused with elements of almost perfect comic timing. Paired opposite him is Triptii Dimri - the 'it' girl of Bollywood right now. Her career is blooming and how, though we only get to see a little of her in the movie.

Now, we are not going to give any spoilers or reveal the plot. But what deserves a special mention here is the twist-filled climax. The writers have done their homework well to keep the crescendo high for the end. Kudos for highlighting the message powerfully and so.

For that, book your tickets, but what we can tell you is that the storyline moves with Rooh Baba visiting a haunted mansion in Raktaghat in West Bengal, where he confronts two spirits, asserting to be Manjulika. Comedy scenes are fine, dialogues are funny, especially the ones with Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. The screenplay could have been tighter with more comic punches.

In this Anees Bazmee film, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar as Panditayeen, and Rajesh Sharma make for a great supporting cast along with a few others.

The music is peppy and great to the ears. The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already got everyone grooving.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again this Diwali and we are expecting some firecrackers at the Box Office.

Let's see which one turns out to be a rocket and not a phuski bomb!