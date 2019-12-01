हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commando 3 Day 2 Box Office collections: Vidyut Jammwal starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 is on a winning spree at the Box Office. The film made over Rs 4.74 crore on the first day of its release.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote, "#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2... Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better... Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz."

Commando 2 had the highest opening amongst all the three instalments.

He wrote, "#Commando franchise *Day 1* biz...
[2013] #Commando: ₹ 3.69 cr
 [2017] #Commando2: ₹ 5.14 cr [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]
[2019] #Commando3: ₹ 4.74 cr
#India biz."

Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt. The Commando series made the right kind of noise after its release.

