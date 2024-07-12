DYK? Rajkumar Hirani’s '3 Idiots' Was Remade In Mexico As '3 Idiotas'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is known for touching the right chords with his brand of cinema. One of his blockbuster hits - 3 Idiots which released in 2009 created waves across the world with its narrative. Interestingly, while the film has garnered immense success globally, it was also remade in Mexico titled 3 Idiotas.

While the film ruled the box office and captured the hearts of audiences, its Mexican remake, ‘3 Idiotas,’ which was released in 2017 is a coming-of-age comedy-drama, which also became a blockbuster. The film was a box office hit in Mexico, selling more than 3 million tickets and becoming the highest-grossing domestic film during the first half of 2017.

‘3 Idiots’ received tremendous love in India, its Mexican remake also set records, signifying the mass acceptance of the subject matter.

3 Idiots was written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles. Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya appear in pivotal roles.