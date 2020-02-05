Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' stays steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Popular actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has managed to hold its ground and is steady at the Box Office. Director Remo D'Souza's dance drama became a talking point due to its chartbuster music and hit tracks.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 68.96 cr. #India biz.

The movie has been hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's huge success affected 'Street Dancer 3D' business at the ticket counters.