Filmmaker Vipul Shah Eyeing A 'Heist Universe' With His Next Film 'Hisaab' Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who created the 2002 blockbuster Aankhen, is set to return to the genre again with his latest film, Hisaab. This upcoming heist movie has sparked rumours of a potential 'Heist Universe,' leaving audiences eagerly anticipating to witness the thrilling bank robberies and edge-of-the-seat action.

According to a source, "After Aankhen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah waited a long time before coming up with another heist film, Hisaab. We also hear that he is reading a few more scripts on heists, which will be next after Hisaab. Vipul has big plans in the cards when it comes to the heist genre."

Aankhen, featuring an iconic cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, remains a fan favourite to this day. Its success paved the way for a new wave of heist movies, including Dhoom, Crew, Money Heist, and Happy New Year. Now, Shah is continuing his legacy with Hisaab, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah.

With Hisaab a potential 'Heist Universe' is up for the audiences to get captivated.