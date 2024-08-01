Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772371
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIPUL SHAH

Filmmaker Vipul Shah Eyeing A 'Heist Universe' With His Next Film 'Hisaab' Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat

Aankhen, featuring an iconic cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, remains a fan favourite to this day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Filmmaker Vipul Shah Eyeing A 'Heist Universe' With His Next Film 'Hisaab' Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who created the 2002 blockbuster Aankhen, is set to return to the genre again with his latest film, Hisaab. This upcoming heist movie has sparked rumours of a potential 'Heist Universe,' leaving audiences eagerly anticipating to witness the thrilling bank robberies and edge-of-the-seat action.

According to a source, "After Aankhen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah waited a long time before coming up with another heist film, Hisaab. We also hear that he is reading a few more scripts on heists, which will be next after Hisaab. Vipul has big plans in the cards when it comes to the heist genre."

Aankhen, featuring an iconic cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, remains a fan favourite to this day. Its success paved the way for a new wave of heist movies, including Dhoom, Crew, Money Heist, and Happy New Year. Now,  Shah is continuing his legacy with Hisaab, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah.

With Hisaab a potential 'Heist Universe' is up for the audiences to get captivated. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
Watch: DNA report clears the confusion on Toll Tax
DNA Video
DNA: Puri Ratna Bhandar's treasure stolen?
DNA Video
DNA: How to differentiate real and fake Kanwariyas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?