'Gully Boy' to 'Darlings'- Vijay Varma has come a long way, Read on

New Delhi: Gully Boy, India's official entry to the Oscars celebrates 4 years today, and while the film was highly celebrated for its impactful performances, it was dark horse Vijay Varma who stood for the sheer potential he showed and for holding his own despite the strong and established cast.

The actor was praised for his performance as Moeen Arif, and his portrayal instantly caught the attention of audiences and critics alike. From thereon, Vijay continued to impress with web series' like A Suitable Boy, She and Mirzapur 2 and Ok Computer, all of which he won rave reviews for.

But it was finally with Darlings, that Vijay Varma cemented his position as the 'King of Grey' as his character ‘Hamza’ was yet another example of Vijay’s incredible prowess as a performer who constantly raises the bar with every project he takes on. Critics spoke about how Vijay 'nailed the character', 'was like a chameleon', 'terrific and absolutely scintillating' making audiences feel the dread that Badru (Alia Bhatt) felt everytime his character Hamza came home.

From being a supporting cast alongside Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy to being a parallel lead opposite her in her production Darlings, the actor has come a long way in the last 4 years and his journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

It’s no surprise then that after his phenomenal performance in the film, he is now part of some of the most exciting theatrical and OTT content including Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled next alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Reema Kagti’s Fallen and Sumit Saxena’s untitled project that took almost 100 days of immersive, relentless work. Each of these are versatile and challenging but nothing that the actor can’t pull off!