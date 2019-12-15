हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh is unstoppable at the Box Office

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh refuses to budge at the Box Office despite so many new releases. The film is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore in the coming week.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#PatiPatniAurWoh continues its winning streak... Will comfortably sail past ₹ 75 cr, but crossing *lifetime biz* of #LukaChuppi - #Kartik’s previous film - is difficult, since #Dabangg3 arrives this Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr. Total: ₹ 63.90 cr. #India biz."

The film by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of 1978 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T series. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The music is by Tanishq Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Jasleen Royal and Abhishek-Akshay. This is the first time that the lead trio shared the space together.

 

 

