Director: Faruk Kabir

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Ratings: 3.5/5 Stars

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is known as an action hero, but with Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, he will change your entire perception. This could be his best-ever performance as a content actor laced with a perfect mix of emotion and intensity.

Khuda Haafiz’s sequel Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, starts with Nargis still reliving and being tormented with her previous experiences, Sameer is trying his level best to make things easy for her to find her groove and get back to her normal self.

A friend, who lost his brother and his entire family to a freak accident, approaches Sameer to help him with Nandini, a little girl. He opens his heart to the bundle of joy in hopes that Nargis will come out of her shell. Though a little hesitant at first, Nargis finds herself taking on motherly duties and finally the duo has something to live for, Nandini.

But very soon, Sameer and Nargis are struck with tragedy once again, Nandini and one more girl from the school is kidnapped. Four boys, one being the son of local goon/politician Thakur JI (Sheeba Chaddha) brutally rapes and kills Nandini and leaves the other girl to die.

Sameer loses control of himself and beat-up an inspector, who refused to write the FIR. Sameer is sent to prison where he makes friends with Thakur Ji’s nemesis and with a little help and luck, makes the bail. Once out of prison. He launches in full kill mode with no remorse or mercy. A scorned father, turns brutal to a point where he shoves an iron-rod in someone's throat. The action is brutal, raw and real. The emotional quotient in the movie is real, there are moments where you get teary eyed and want to jump-in and throw a few punches!

Apart from raw brutality, the film also highlights some of the most burning issues in our society, such as abduction and rapes of juvenile kids, especially girl child, women issues and how people in authority finds excuses not to help!

Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, shines like anything, these well established and seasoned actors add much needed grip and direction the movie needs.

Shivaleeka Oberio is a revelation, the actress performs magically and really makes you feel something for her. And finally, our hero, Vidyut, he is an inspiration or rather a surprise when he cries bitter tears of pain, makes you feel for the tough-nut on a personal level.

The music of the movie is also outstanding, the songs are pretty much situational but they are well-written, composed and presented. The background score is also stunning.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, who directed the first part as well, the filmmaker has created a realistic world with a gripping narrative. And the way he has ended the second part, our guess is that he is already planning the trilogy.