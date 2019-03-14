Luka Chuppi collections: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's reel romance woos audience

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon not only made for some great watch in 'Luka Chuppi' but also contributed in making this rom-com a hit. The movie directed by Laxman Utekar attracted the youth with its relatable storyline.

And it clearly reflects on the Box Office numbers: Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #LukaChuppi continues to attract ample footfalls... Current trending suggests ₹ 80 cr+ *lifetime biz*, which surpasses all expectations... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 73.44 cr. India biz.

#LukaChuppi continues to attract ample footfalls... Current trending suggests ₹ 80 cr+ *lifetime biz*, which surpasses all expectations... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 73.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

'Luka Chuppi' features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

The team of Luka Chuppi recently got together to celebrate the success of the movie.

Kartik Aaryan has become the new poster boy of B-Town and has some interesting projects in his kitty. He is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel with Sara Ali Khan. Besides, he has 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.