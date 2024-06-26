New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is kickstarting his upcoming project, 'The Delhi Files' and the buzz around the film has been steady. As Agnihotri has opened the casting for the significant role of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the movie 'The Delhi Files' on a Pan India level, netizens are amused and are suggesting the names of the actors who can play these roles best.

As this casting opportunity opened it has left the netizens to drop their suggestions for actors who can play these roles, ranging from Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, etc. Here is what the netizens are suggesting:

@vivekagnihotri Ji I Think #RandeepHooda Will Be Great For Role Of Jinnah... Gandhi Can Be Played By #AnupamKher With Perfection. — Movie Buff (@BoxofficeH) June 18, 2024

I can think of @pratikg80 as both - he is a brilliant actor who brings forth the character and lives that role ! June 18, 2024

@Nawazuddin_S as gandhi ji — Avnika Mathur (@mathur_avni) June 18, 2024

Vivek Agnihotri travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. The filmmaker is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming 'The Delhi Files'.

After The Kashmir Files, producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with the filmmaker for his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on 'The Delhi Files'.