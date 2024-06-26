Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760471
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE DELHI FILES

Netizens Suggest Name Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Names To Vivek Agnihotri For Mahatma Gandhi And Jinnah's Roles In 'The Delhi Files'

'The Delhi Files': Vivek Agnihotri travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Netizens Suggest Name Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Names To Vivek Agnihotri For Mahatma Gandhi And Jinnah's Roles In 'The Delhi Files'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is kickstarting his upcoming project, 'The Delhi Files' and the buzz around the film has been steady. As Agnihotri has opened the casting for the significant role of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the movie 'The Delhi Files' on a Pan India level, netizens are amused and are suggesting the names of the actors who can play these roles best.

As this casting opportunity opened it has left the netizens to drop their suggestions for actors who can play these roles, ranging from Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, etc. Here is what the netizens are suggesting:

Vivek Agnihotri travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. The filmmaker is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming 'The Delhi Files'. 

After The Kashmir Files, producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with the filmmaker for his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on 'The Delhi Files'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?