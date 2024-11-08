New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad has been grabbing all eyeballs for the right reasons. The big screen adventure introduces two young actors Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in lead roles. The teaser and first posters of the movie are already out & have received a thunderous response. South Superstar Prabhas has now extended his warm wishes to debutants Aaman and Rasha for Azaad which is set to storm theatres in January 2025. Prabhas also appreciated the teaser and its grandeur.

Prabhas took to his social media and wrote, "Welcome to the movies Rasha and Aaman #Azaad Teaser looks like it's Made for the BIG screen. All my best wishes to the team."

Azaad is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the man behind some of the most nuanced and celebrated movies in Indian Cinema. The movie also features Ajay Devgn in a powerful role and Diana Penty in a pivotal role. Azaad is all set to introduce audiences to an entirely new cinematic world and has a perfect blend of action, drama and adventure in yet.

Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to deliver a cinematic adventure on a grand scale, bringing audiences an action packed big screen experience. Azaad is scheduled to hit cinemas in January 2025, promising an epic start to the new year.