Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836821https://zeenews.india.com/movies/the-batman-sequel-delayed-new-release-date-set-for-year-2027-2836821.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE BATMAN

'The Batman' Sequel Delayed: New Release Date Set For Year 2027

The sequel to The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has been delayed.

|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 07:20 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Batman' Sequel Delayed: New Release Date Set For Year 2027 (Image: x)

Los Angeles: The sequel to 'The Batman' will no longer now arrive in 2026 as earlier it was expected.

As per Deadline, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is heading from October 2, 2026 to October 1, 2027. Production isn't scheduled to get started until late summer and with a VFX heavy sequel such as this one, a fall 2026 theatrical release is within reach.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Tom Cruise are flying into the fall 2026 movie season.

The Legendary production which also stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed follows the most powerful man in the world who embarks on a frantic mission to prove.

Robert Pattinson will be seen reprising his role in 'The Batman Part II'.

The sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman first came to light at CinemaCon in April 2022. Mattson Tomlin joined the project in August of that year to co-write with Reeves, and in late January 2023, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the film's title.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK