Tina Fey

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to host 2021 Golden Globes

The date of next year's Golden Globes is yet to be announced.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actresses-comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning to the Golden Globes stage as co-hosts. The two hosted the Golden Globes from 2013-15.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Teledgy announced on Saturday during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Tour in Pasadena, California that Fey and Poehler will host the 2021 awards ceremony, reports eonline.com

"NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," said Teledgy.

Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmys for writing and acting in the Emmy Award-winning comedy "Saturday Night Live".

Poehler is also a Golden Globe and Emmy winner and is currently an executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series "Russia Doll". According to reports, the "Wine Country" actress made the announcement herself during the TCA event.

 

