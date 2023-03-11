topStoriesenglish2582471
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

TJMM New Song ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’: Shraddha Kapoor Sizzles In This Mesmerizing Dance Number- Watch

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar new song Maine Pi Rakhi Hai has been released. Shraddha Kapoor can be seen performing mesmerizing dance in the song.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TJMM New Song ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’: Shraddha Kapoor Sizzles In This Mesmerizing Dance Number- Watch

New Delhi: ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ fever is constantly on the rise and has garnered 36.59 Cr. Net in 3 days. Having rejuvenated the essence of rom-com after a long time on the screen, the film has made its distinct presence in the hearts of the audience. The film is grabbing its stronghold with a huge crowd of family audiences flocking to the theaters. While the audience is still grooving over the songs of the film, the makers have dropped the entry song of Shraddha Kapoor aka Tinni, 'Maine Pi Rakhi Hai' with a special caption that read, "Chadhega sirr par nasha iss naye gaane ka.  #MainePiRakhiHai song out now!   

Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Divya Kumar, Maine Pi Rakhi Hai is composed and penned by the famous composer-lyricist duo Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively and choreographed by amazing dance guru’s Bosco - Ceasar giving us one more hook step to groove on!  

The song begins with showcasing Shraddha in a sensuous dress, who arrived on the stage and sets it on fire with her sexy and fiery moves. Mesmerised by Shraddha, Ranbir joins her on the stage to showcase his extraordinary dancing talent with whistle-worthy steps. Towards the end, both the love birds come on the dance floor to groove together. 

Moreover, with songs like, "Tere Pyaar Mein", "Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai", "Show Me The Thumka", and "O Bedardeya", the film has given the audience a treat of different emotions. While all these songs rule over, the 'O Bedardeya' song is currently topping the charts and ruling the binge-listening list of the audience with its melody.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Marking its festive release, the film is running successfully in theatres! 

Live Tv

Shraddha KapoorTu Jhoothi Main MakkaarTJMM Box Office CollectionsTJMM new songRanbir Kapoor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?