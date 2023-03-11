TJMM New Song ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’: Shraddha Kapoor Sizzles In This Mesmerizing Dance Number- Watch

New Delhi: ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ fever is constantly on the rise and has garnered 36.59 Cr. Net in 3 days. Having rejuvenated the essence of rom-com after a long time on the screen, the film has made its distinct presence in the hearts of the audience. The film is grabbing its stronghold with a huge crowd of family audiences flocking to the theaters. While the audience is still grooving over the songs of the film, the makers have dropped the entry song of Shraddha Kapoor aka Tinni, 'Maine Pi Rakhi Hai' with a special caption that read, "Chadhega sirr par nasha iss naye gaane ka. #MainePiRakhiHai song out now!

Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Divya Kumar, Maine Pi Rakhi Hai is composed and penned by the famous composer-lyricist duo Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively and choreographed by amazing dance guru’s Bosco - Ceasar giving us one more hook step to groove on!

The song begins with showcasing Shraddha in a sensuous dress, who arrived on the stage and sets it on fire with her sexy and fiery moves. Mesmerised by Shraddha, Ranbir joins her on the stage to showcase his extraordinary dancing talent with whistle-worthy steps. Towards the end, both the love birds come on the dance floor to groove together.

Moreover, with songs like, "Tere Pyaar Mein", "Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai", "Show Me The Thumka", and "O Bedardeya", the film has given the audience a treat of different emotions. While all these songs rule over, the 'O Bedardeya' song is currently topping the charts and ruling the binge-listening list of the audience with its melody.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Marking its festive release, the film is running successfully in theatres!