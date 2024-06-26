New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion has become one of the most loved and appreciated films of the year. With its extraordinary story, the film is earning heaps of praise and positive word of mouth from all corners. Amid its successful run at the Box Office, the film has received praise not only from audiences but also from celebrities. Recently, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also praised the film.

Chandu Champion is based on the story of a Paralympic athlete, touted as Kartik Aaryan’s career-defining film and the nation is set to witness him in a never seen before role.

In a recent conversation while the on going World Cup, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was seen praising "Chandu Champion." As he mentioned how he watched the film, he said, "Kamaal ki picture hai." Sehwag praised the film for depicting the challenges Paralympic players faced during the 1970s. It's indeed a huge acclaim for the film to receive such praising words from such a renowned dignitary.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.