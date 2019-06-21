1 dead in fire at under-construction Indian Navy warship Visakhapatnam

MUMBAI: One person died after a massive fire broke out at an under-construction Navy warship 'Visakhapatnam' at Mazgaon Dockyard on Friday evening.

The under-construction ship was docked at the main gate of Mazgaon Dock near Nirman Bhavan, next to Dockyard Road railway station on Mumbai's Harbour Line.

The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship at 5.44 pm. The first responders arrived at the site by 6:05 pm. Five fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was confined to the second and the third deck of the warship, said the fire department. However, the smoke spread across the warship.

Firemen are encountering "tremendous heat and smoke" during the rescue operations and are using breathing apparatus.

“Fire fighting operation under process by donning BA (breathing apparatus) sets and using two hose line. Smoke logged in ship. Searching for seat of fire along with Navy firefighters. One suspected trapped inside,” said the fire department.

"Simultaneously dewatering is in progress. Two team of two firemen can only work in rotation as the hatch to lover deck hold is very much small," added the department

Navy submarine fire team and Mazgoan Fire Fighting team are on standby.