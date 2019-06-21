close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

1 dead in fire at under-construction Indian Navy warship Visakhapatnam

Firefighting operations are currently underway.

1 dead in fire at under-construction Indian Navy warship Visakhapatnam
Representative image

MUMBAI: One person died after a massive fire broke out at an under-construction Navy warship 'Visakhapatnam' at Mazgaon Dockyard on Friday evening. 

The under-construction ship was docked at the main gate of Mazgaon Dock near Nirman Bhavan, next to Dockyard Road railway station on Mumbai's Harbour Line.

The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship at 5.44 pm. The first responders arrived at the site by 6:05 pm. Five fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot. 

The blaze was confined to the second and the third deck of the warship, said the fire department. However, the smoke spread across the warship. 

Firemen are encountering "tremendous heat and smoke" during the rescue operations and are using breathing apparatus. 

“Fire fighting operation under process by donning BA (breathing apparatus) sets and using two hose line. Smoke logged in ship. Searching for seat of fire along with Navy firefighters. One suspected trapped inside,” said the fire department. 

"Simultaneously dewatering is in progress. Two team of two firemen can only work in rotation as the hatch to lover deck hold is very much small," added the department

Navy submarine fire team and Mazgoan Fire Fighting team are on standby.

Tags:
FireShip fireMumbai fireVisakhapatnamNavy warship
Next
Story

Woman accuses Kerala CPI(M) leader's son Binoy Kodiyeri of rape and cheating

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Deshhit: In conversation with Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Chamki Fever