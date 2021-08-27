26 students found COVID-19 positive at Mumbai boarding school, four below 12 years

Mumbai: Amid threats of a third wave looming large over the country, at least 26 students of a boarding school in Mumbai's Agripada were found COVID-19 positive on Thursday sending the authorities into a tizzy. Among the 26 students of St Joseph's Boarding School four students were below 12 years of age. They have been admitted to Nair hospital officials said..

The remaining 22 students who are over 12 years of age have been taken to Richardson Quarantine centre. A total of 95 tests were conducted.

The entire area under St Joseph Boarding School has been sealed by the BMC.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in response to an RTI query to news agency PTI informed that over 720 children in child care institutions in 11 states and Union Territories have contracted COVID-19 till now and no fatalities have been reported.

The data from the country's apex child rights body also stated that 686 children living in child care institutions (CCIs) have been infected with COVID-19 so far this year.

Further, the commission's data revealed, out of 720 children in such institutions, who contracted the infection, the highest number was reported from Haryana (288) followed by Tamil Nadu (149) and Bihar (131). No death due to the coronavirus infection has been reported among children residing in CCIs from these 11 states and UTs, the data claimed.

