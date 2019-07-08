Auto drivers in Mumbai to go on strike on Tuesday, demand hike in fares

Mumbai: Commuting in the city on Tuesday could become a nightmare with auto drivers here deciding to steer clear of the roads to demand a hike in fare prices.

News agency ANI has reported that the Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Unions have called for a strike starting from 12am in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday in order to demand a hike in fares. They are also reportedly demanding that the state government needs to stop issuing permits because the number of autos on Mumbai roads have, according to them, doubled in just one year.

It is estimated that over 2 lakh autos in the city would be parked as the unions go on an indefinite strike to make their demands heard. There is also a possibility that the strike spreads to other cities in Maharashtra.

While local trains may have to make additional trips in order to reduce the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the auto strike, Mumbaikars may yet face hassles because of the weather. While it rained heavily on Monday, weather predictions say more rain is in store for the city on Tuesday. Rain compounds the problems of locals with commuting through water-logged roads becoming a massive challenge. Private app-based cab services also see surge pricing during rainy conditions and with demand likely to shoot up due to the auto strike, it could well turn out to be a rather traumatic Tuesday on Mumbai streets.