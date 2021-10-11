हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra bandh

BEST claims 8 buses vandalised in Mumbai during Maharashtra bandh, seeks police protection

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport alleged that the buses were vandalised amid Maha Vikas Aghadi`s (MVA) Maharashtra bandh on Monday in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

BEST claims 8 buses vandalised in Mumbai during Maharashtra bandh, seeks police protection
Shiv Sena, NCP workers take out a rally during Maharashtra Bandh (PTI Photo )

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday said that eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today. BEST further alleged that the buses were vandalised amid Maha Vikas Aghadi`s (MVA) Maharashtra bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

BEST has sought police protection for the same.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the `Maharashtra Bandh` announced by the MVA.

Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers. Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai.

The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh, noted Patil. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra bandhBESTBrihanmumbai Electric Supply and TransportLakhimpur Kheri violence
Next
Story

NCB has no connection with BJP: Ramdas Athawale refutes Nawab Malik's allegations

Must Watch

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday for policemen till October 18
PT6M3S

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday for policemen till October 18