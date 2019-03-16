BMC orders 'urgent' structural review of 157 bridges; issues a show cause notice to auditors of CST bridge

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday directed one of their consultants to conduct inspections and review the structural audit report of 157 bridges in Mumbai on “most urgent” basis.

The civic body has asked C V Kand Consultants Pvt Ltd to conduct the investigation and sumit a detailed report on the same within a month. The firm had previously carried out the inventory research of 157 structures including bridges, Railway Road Over Bridges, Foot Over Bridges, Flyover, Vehicular Subway in Zone-III, Zone-IV and Zone-VII.

BMC further issued a showcause notice to DD Desai’s Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Pvt Ltd. on inventory of bridges in Greater Mumbai. Seeking reply from within 15 days, the civic body asked why the firm shouldn't be blacklisted and recover loss.

A day after a portion of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway footbridge collapsed, a BMC's preliminary inquiry report accused the external structural consultants of negligence and their “careless investigation of the bridge structure”.

"The consultant is directed to do a re-inspection and detailed investigation of all 157 bridges and submit report and recommendation, if any within the prescribed period," read a BMC notice.

BMC further recommended police action against them. It also named five senior BMC officials, including two retired officials in the report. A suspension and enquiry order has been issued against Chief Engineer A.R. Patil, Assistant Engineer S.F. Kakulte and a full-fledged departmental enquiry will be conducted against Executive Engineer A.I. Engineer. The two retired officials, Chief Engineer (retd.) S.O. Kori and then Deputy Chief Engineer (retd.) R.B. Tare will also face a departmental probe.

A part of a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, killing at least six people and injuring 36 others. The bridge, also known as "Himalaya" foot overbridge, was constructed in 1980. It connected the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.