Brave Mumbai cop catches python with bare hands, check out viral video

Mumbai: In yet another incident of man versus animal, a huge python snake was spotted at a house in Mumbai's Dharavi area in Thursday night during the New Year celebrations.

As soon as people spotted the snake they called up the police for help, who then rescued the snake.

In a video taken from a mobile camera, it can be seen how a police officer Murlidhar Jadhav displayed bravery and caught the snake with his bare hands.

The brave policeman caught the snake with the help of people arouind him and rescued it in a sack.

The people cheered Jadhav and prasied his action. The people even shouted slogans in his support.