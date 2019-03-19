हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai foot overbridge collapse

Central Railway to dismantle foot overbridges at several junction stations in Mumbai

The Central Railway had earlier floated tender to dismantle the foot-over-bridges.

File photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway to dismantle foot overbridges (FOBs) at Bhandup, Kurla, Vikhroli, Diva and Kalyan Junction stations in Mumbai. The Central Railway had earlier floated tender to dismantle the foot-over-bridges.

This comes a week after the foot overbridge collapse in Mumbai which claimed lives of at least six people. The mishap also left 34 people injured that took place on March 14 evening.

Officially known as 'Himalaya' foot overbridge, the foot overbridge collapsed at around 7.30 pm. The bridge was constructed in 1980 and is said to be almost 39 years old.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has, meanwhile, announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured in the accident.

The bridge connected the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

Mumbai foot overbridge collapse
