Delhi logs 360 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai's count drops below 100 in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Mumbai on Monday (February 21) reported 96 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise after April 17, 2020, and one fatality due to coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.

With the addition of fresh cases, the tally of infections in Mumbai rose to 10,55,657 and the COVID-19 death toll to 16,476, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. Presently, Mumbai has 1,415 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, only 17 patients were hospitalised for COVID-19 and only four of them are on oxygen support. Only 807 of the total 36,308 hospital beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients in the city, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday (February 21) reported 360 coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year, according to data shared by the health department.

Out of these 360 cases, 86 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday, the department said.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,136, while 706 patients were discharged in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The national capital's case tally now stands at 18,56,5117, and the death toll is at 26,105, it stated.

Live TV